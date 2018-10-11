Hyderabad High Court permits voters’ list publication

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Paving the way for publication of final list of voters in view of the state Assembly elections, a division bench of the High Court on Wednesday lifted the restriction imposed by it earlier and permitted the Election Commission of India to publish the final rolls as scheduled on October 12 this year.

It, however, directed the ECI to file an affidavit detailing the modalities and guidelines being followed on booth-wise purification of voters. The ECI should take into consideration people’s or voters’ objections, if any, regarding additions, deletions, etc.

The bench of chief justice TBN Radhakrishnan and justice SV Bhatt passed this order on a PIL filed by senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy alleging discrepancies to the extent of about 70 lakh voters in the rolls and seeking directions to ECI not to publish the final rolls till rectification was carried out.

Standing counsel for ECI Avinash Desai said that as the Assembly was dissolved prematurely under Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution, the special summary revision with January 1, 2019 as reference date was stopped and the second special summary revision with January 1, 2018 as reference date was announced to facilitate elections at the earliest. Roll revision is a continuous process irrespective of elections and the petitioner came up with false information lifted from an outdated website. His assertions were based on the electoral rolls of 2016 and 2017, and most of the discrepancies had already been rectified, he said.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar said the first draft of the electoral list would be announced on October 12. The Election Commission has received applications from 33,14,07 voters of whom 22,36,677 have applied for a new voter identity card. Rajat Kumar said,08,72 applications have been processed and 3,12,335 applications have been rejected as there were mistakes. The first list will be announced without any pitfalls, Kumar said.