Indians have negative view of Iran due to biased coverage by western media: Mohammad Haghbin Ghomi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indians may have misconceptions about Iran and its people because they consume news from western media outlets, according to Mohammad Haghbin Ghomi, the country’s Consul-General in Hyderabad. In a free-wheeling chat with Express on Wednesday, the diplomat spoke on a myriad of topics. “Many western media houses have a biased view of developments in Iran. Many Indian outlets refer to these biased views, which ultimately results in their proliferation in this country,” he said.

Ghomi, however, did say that on the contrary, many Iranians utilise Indian news sources for keeping abreast of developments in India. Ghomi shared one such instance when one of his Indian friends was so ill-informed about Iran that when travelling there, he took lots of packaged food with him as he had always imagined Iran was a war-torn country and in a perpetual crisis. “He thought we wouldn’t even have food! When he reached there, he was shocked to find how normal Iran was, just like India,” he said.

‘Iran Consular activities don’t get much attention’

When Express asked Ghomi why the Iranian Consulate in the city was not known for conducting activities like film festivals or programmes to promote Persian in Hyderabadi universities, he said, “We do conduct such programmes but many of them go unnoticed by the media. In fact, we just wrapped up a film festival a few days ago. We promote the Persian language by inviting students to seminars and lectures for which we bring in experts from Iran,” he said.

“But they didn’t get the same attention as events at the US Consulate or British High Commission. Perhaps this is because English is a major language here in India,” he added.

‘Process of getting Indian citizenship is tedious’

Commenting on the difficulty in getting Indian citizenship, the Consul-General said many Iranians living here find the process of becoming a naturalised citizen an exhausting and tedious one. “One has to stay in India for at least 12 years before applying for citizenship. This is followed by a long procedure wherein the person has to go to a court which ultimately decides if the citizenship can even be granted to him in the first place,” he said.