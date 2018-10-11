Home Cities Hyderabad

Take control of your thoughts, your life

The aim and objective behind this event is to help raise the awareness about mental health and clear the myths.

By Dr. Johnsey Thomas
HYDERABAD: One in four people worldwide are affected by mental disorders at some point in their lives, according to WHO (World health organization), Most common mental health disorders are - depression, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and some behavioural problems. World Federation of Mental Health celebrates World Mental Health Day on October 10 annually.

These days we hardly find the time to speak to the people around us. The world today is driven by technology. We wake up with a phone in our hands and sending out good morning texts. We later rush trough the hectic jobs and leisure time is spent on gadgets be it for news or for social networking. Most of the people these days are gadget addicted.

It can be to their phones or tablets or laptops. We need some gadget and this is taking away the feel of direct personal communication from us. When there is a problem with their mental health, no one realizes as it is not much talked about. Even in case if the person realizes their problem, be it anxiety or depression, they do not readily take help. Meeting a psychologist or a therapist raises questions. There is a stigma around mental illness. This stigma causes them to feel ashamed for something that is not in their control. Also, this stigma prevents people from seeking the help they need. If these people get help, they can recover fully from their mental health problems or at least they can live with and manage their issues efficiently,” he adds.

Pointers to stay positive and happy:

  • Regulate your rhythms.
  • Believe that happiness is a choice, reverse is optional.
  • Accept the reality of your situation.
  • Recognize that change is constant.
  • Decide what you want.
  • Never say or think negative things about yourself.
  • Take 100% responsibility for your life.
  • Do not allow the burden of your whole life to rest on you all at once.
  • Control what you can control.
  • Reflect on some of your best moments, and remember that ‘tough times don’t last, tough people do.

(The writer is a psychologist with Aster Prime Hospital)

