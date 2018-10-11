Home Cities Hyderabad

The appy way to crack the tinder cipher

Whether you like it or not, the dating app Tinder has changed the way millennials are meeting new people today.

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Whether you like it or not, the dating app Tinder has changed the way millennials are meeting new people today. If its growth in previous years is anything to go by — the app attracted over 14 million swipes each day in India in 2016, according to its India Head Taru Kapoor) — the platform will grow only bigger.

While romance purists have pooh-poohed the shallow way in which members choose potential dates largely based on their looks, time-pressed youngsters find it an easy way to meet people outside their immediate social circle. However, though some have cracked the code of making a smooth transition between ‘right swiping’ and landing up a date, a few still struggle to navigate through this maze of fickle human connections. This gap between expectations and reality has presented itself as an opportunity for app makers to help members materialise their dream dates.

These apps, which exist solely to provide clues to the Tinder cipher, offer pick-up lines, write-ups and even automating swiping of profiles you might like! Here is a round-up on a bunch of them which are available for free on Google Play.

Dating app cheat

The app gives tips on how to open conversations with matches. This is what the app creator Markus has to say: “Years ago, when Tinder first came out, I really struggled to talk to girls. I was using boring openers that would not get a response. I would become stuck for things to say and conversations would fizzle out before I even had a chance at a girl’s phone number, let alone a date...” Sounds familiar?
This app categorises conversation openers into Funny, Sweet, Confident, Compliment and other categories. One of the openers goes: “If a fat guy grabs you and puts you in a bag, don’t freak out. I told Santa I wanted you for Christmas;).” Cute?
It even teaches how to stave off negative responses with lines like: “Damn! I better stop knitting our matching sweaters then.” The app has a pay wall to access a few pick-up lines.

Match Master for Tinder

Tinder is picking up because of the ease with which you can meet new people, and this app promises to make the process even easier and less time-consuming. The app will not only ‘like’ people for you, but also send ice-breakers to new matches! Their ‘about me’ section says: “Our smart algorithm will periodically check people around you, find possible matches, and ‘like’ or ‘superlike’ them for you. There is no need to open the app as it runs in the background.” The app, however, did not seem very user friendly and it takes a while to understand how it works. Also, privacy might be an issue.

Stickers for Tinder

A picture says a thousand words, so they say. When you find that words are not being your best friends during a chat, this app provides you with a large array of stickers to choose from. The stickers are categorised into ‘Rose’, ‘Teddy’, ‘Heart’, ‘Comic’, ‘Romantic’ and ‘Love’. Puppy love, anyone?

Pick Up lines for Tinder

As the name suggests, this app provides pick-up lines to use on Tinder. Starting with pretty regular ones in the ‘Movie Pick Up Lines’ and the ‘Sexy Pick Up Lines’ categories, the content moves on to quite bizarre ones in the ‘Sexy Pick Up Lines’ and ‘Creepy Pick Up Lines’. With lines like “You seem hotter than the bottom of my laptop sweety” in the Sexy section and “I want to make a lampshade out of your skin, because you light up my life” in the Creepy section, the app does provide the users a lot of choices. For the more staid lovers, there is the Romantic section with openers like “Your eyes are like the sunset. Beautiful, inspiring and hard to turn away from.” There are even Political Pick Up Lines!

Guide for Tinder meeting new people

The app’s description says: “This app is a guide for anyone to find new friends online with match dating application such as Tinder. Our guide for free dating app will help you find your love with dating apps in the world.” This app has a compilation of articles on how to steer the confusing world of dating on Tinder. Users are sure to relate to write-ups like ‘Why We Swipe Right and Then Ignore Our Matches,’ and ‘5 Best Ways to Optimise Your Profile’. Barring some editing issues, the articles are informative and do share some new light on dating behaviour. But since such articles are easily available on the Internet, the app makers have to come up with more unique content which can justify giving them space in our crammed smartphones.

