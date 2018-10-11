University of Hyderabad students criticise curbs by administration on exploring campus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As students of University of Hyderabad(UoH) venture into the varsity's vast expanse at night, there are incidents of confrontation between students and security personnel.

One such incident on Wednesday night, has triggered debate on freedom to move inside campus and safety of students. Of the about 2,300 acres area of university, at least 500 acres is open space with mainly rocky terrain. The incident occurred when two students -- a girl and a boy -- of UoH were spending time around 9:30 pm, at an open space in the campus known as White Rocks, located far from university buildings inside a wooded patch.

One of the two students who was at white rocks said, "Around 4-5 security personnel along with a professor came to us and told us to move out. They noticed that we did not have any substances banned in campus like liquor, cigarettes or drugs but still told us to move out, citing safety reasons. When we argued that rather than restricting movement of students, university should ensure a safe campus, our ID cards were confiscated. One security personnel started shooting our video without consent because we were arguing."

The incident did not go down well among many students, who started accusing the security personnel of moral policing and also raised objection over shooting video by without consent. Following the incident, representative of UoH Students Union and also around 15 students reached the security office.

As students started protesting, following which the confiscated ID cards were returned and the video was also deleted.

In last March, when a male and female students were spending time at another open space in campus known as High Rocks, three minor boys attempted to rape the girl, who fortunately escaped. Last year a first-year MA student drowned while swimming in a pond near Mushroom rocks inside the campus, allegedly in an inebriated state.

When contacted, UoH spokesperson, Professor Vinod Pavarala, said, "Signages have been erected at many open spaces in the university, advising students not to stray into those areas because they are not well lit and there is also threat of snakes and wild boars. Sometimes, the students also get into ponds. Nobody will say anything if the students are sitting in well-lit areas, where they are safe. It is not about moral policing but about safety. If something goes wrong, parents will blame the university administration."