Visit of more tourists will help in dispelling misconceptions: Mohammed Haghbin Ghomi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While Iran has recently extended the visa-on-arrival service to the Indian toursits at their airports, the Islamic Republic is also planning to introduce direct flights between the two nations in the near future.

According to Mohammed Haghbin Ghomi, the Consul-General of Iran, around 10,000 tourists from five south Indian States and Puducherry visited Iran in 2017. The Iranian official while inviting more Indians to visit his country has said that such tours will help in dispelling the misconceptions of the people about Iran ‘that has been built up by Western world’.

Informing that the country has launched the visa-on-arrival service for the Indians to attract more tourists, who usually go to the country for pilgrimages, he said, “Before three days, the person who wants to visit Iran has to fill the e-visa form, in which they have to mention their destination. They will receive a confirmation email and once they land at the airport they will be provided with the visa.”

The Iranian government and the State government here are planning to introduce direct flights to and fro from the country, he said. “We don’t have a direct flight as of now. For many years we have been planning for it. Aseman Airlines of Iran has shown interest in starting a flight from Hyderabad to Mashhad (a city in northeast Iran),” he said.

“Actually both the governments are in talks to sign a sister city pact, between Isfahan and Hyderabad, and Hyderabad and Isfahan. The work has been done. Very soon we will be announcing it as well,” Ghomi added.

Hyderabad Irani chai not authentic!

While Hyderabad takes pride in its Irani chai, a sweet and thick variety of beverage that is very popular among the locals as well as those who visit the city, the Consul General of Iran in Hyderabad dismissed it saying that it was not authentic. “The chai that you drink is not authentic Iranian,” said Ghomi. “Authentic Irani tea is a Suleimani variety which is black tea with lemon ingredients. The only authentic Irani tea that you get here is the one at the Iranian Consulate. The tea that is sold over here has been modified through the time and made to suit the city’s taste,” he added.