Home Cities Hyderabad

City cops arrest two Nigerians in B’luru over online fraud

The Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police have arrested two Nigerians in Bengaluru for their involvement in separate cases of online fraud.  

Published: 12th October 2018 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police have arrested two Nigerians in Bengaluru for their involvement in separate cases of online fraud.   The police made the arrests following complaints from Hyderabad-based victims. In one case, police arrested Samuel Samuel Udom, 24, a native of Nigeria and a resident of Basveswara Layout Bengaluru. He is charged with duping a person by posting fake ads in Quikr offering electronic goods at cheaper prices. 

According to police, one D Balakrishna Reddy lodged a complaint back on February 12, 2018 stating that he has seen an advertisement in Quikr regarding the sale of IPhone, One plus 5T and cameras and after contacting the seller, he transferred Rs. 82,500 on assurance that the items would be sent by courier. As he did not receive the delivery even after 15 days, he checked the courier tracking ID and realised it was fake. 

Based on complaint, the police have registered cases and took up investigation. Police located the accused living in Bengaluru and arrested him. In another case, the cyber crime police arrested Ngandem Samuel, another Nigerian national, for committing similar online fraud. 

SI to be quizzed on drunken brawl
A day after Asifnagar Sub Inspector B Kumar Swamy was found to have allegedly indulged in a drunken brawl, senior police officials took the matter seriously and initiated a probe regarding the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp