Hyderabad

This Bathukamma, regale yourselves with host of entertaining events

Hot-air balloons, paramotoring, ballet shows, fireworks and laser shows.

Published: 12th October 2018 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Hot-air balloons, paramotoring, ballet shows, fireworks and laser shows. These are just some of the cultural programmes people can witness and be part of the Bathukamma celebrations in the city. Tourism secretary B Venkatesham on Thursday announced that the department of language and culture, along with Brahma Kumaris, an international socio-spiritual organisation, would host several events. Celebrated across India and other countries such as the UK, Australia and Malaysia, Bathukamma, the colourful floral festival celebrated mostly by womenfolk, is being held in the city from October 9 to 16  Around 80 artistes from 21 countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Malaysia and Armenia will perform ballet, drama and Ikebana— the Japanese flower shows and musical programmes. 

Keeping in mind persons with disabilities, ‘Special Bathukamma’  will be held at HITEX on October 15 when 1,200 blind sisters and 500 deaf women will take part in the celebrations. Alexey Talai, a motivational speaker and member of Brahma Kumaris has come all the way from Belarus just to be a part of the celebrations “Being disabled myself, I cannot wait to celebrate Bathukamma with my other brothers and sisters” he says. 

The tourism secretary said that celebrations would also be held at Tank Bund where 100 professional coracle women will decorate coracles throughout the day in the water. Collaborating with Vertical World, a team of professional paramount riders, about 25 international pilots will paramotor from October 14 to 20 at the Bison Polo Grounds.
 

