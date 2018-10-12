Home Cities Hyderabad

Traffic curbs in place for two months, ban on public meetings near Hyderabad HC

Traffic restrictions would be imposed from City College Junction to Nayapul Road.

Published: 12th October 2018

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In order to regulate proper traffic movements at the High Court, the Hyderabad police have imposed certain restrictions at the High Court and its surroundings. Traffic restrictions would be imposed from City College Junction to Nayapul Road. On the southern side of the High Court Building, the curbs would be from Madina Circle to City College Road and its three bylanes leading to Ghansi Bazar.  

The traffic restrictions will be in place from Nayapul to Madina Circle, Pathargatti to Madina circle,  Muslim Jung Bridge Circle to High Court Road, Puranapul to PTO, City College crossroad to High Court Road and Moosa Bowli to Mehandi. 

The police have also prohibited the holding of public meetings, assembly of five or more persons, carrying of fire-arms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks, shouting slogans, making speeches, demonstrations, dharnas in the vicinity without a written permission. This order shall come into force with effect from 6 am on October 12 and shall remain in force for two months up to 6 am on December 10 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier.

Hyderabad HC

