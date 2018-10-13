Home Cities Hyderabad

Browse @ your own risk!

Cryptojacking is a distinct form of cyber attack in which a hacker hijacks a target’s processing power in order to mine cryptocurrency on the hacker’s behalf.

Published: 13th October 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Google, Internet scam, Malware

Image for representational purpose only.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Internet search giants like Google and Bing currently blacklist only about 17 per cent of the websites infected by malware, according to a study, which analysed more than 6 million websites with malware scanners. This assumes importance because many users still rely on search engines to alert them while entering malicious websites. But they seem to be at a high risk. 

The study, SiteLock Website Security Insider Q2 2018, noted that “the average number of malicious files removed from infected sites decreased by 28 per cent from the previous quarter.” This does not mean attacks are decreasing, instead, attackers are using smaller and sneakier attack kits, say experts. But, how? 

READ| Google India FY'18 revenue rises 29 per cent to Rs 9,338 crore, profit up 33 per cent

Just as how anti-malware and antivirus software programs improve with time, attacks have also gotten stronger. “As malware scanning technology improves, more conspicuous attacks such as SEO spam and defacements will continue to make way for sneakier and more profitable attacks, like backdoors used to deploy Javascript and cryptominers...” the study said.

“As such, these malicious files are less likely to be detected and removed from the compromised site.” Another important finding of the study is that incidents of cryptojacking have doubled in the second quarter of this year. Cryptojacking is a distinct form of cyber attack in which a hacker hijacks a target’s processing power in order to mine cryptocurrency on the hacker’s behalf.

“Additionally, there was a 16 per cent increase in the prevalence of malicious Javascript files during the quarter. This new trend is not surprising because many cryptojacking scripts use Javascript kits to deploy and collect the mined cryptocurrency,” the study said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Google Bing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp