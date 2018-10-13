Home Cities Hyderabad

Is winter coming? Days get hotter and nights colder in Telangana State

The maximum temperatures was recorded 2 degree Celsius above normal at 33 degree Celsius, the minimum temperature was recorded 1 degree Celsius below normal at 20 degree Celsius. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Telangana transitions to winter, the nights and dawns are becoming colder whereas days are becoming hotter than normal in Hyderabad and other places in the State. 

While the maximum temperature in Mahbubnagar was recorded 5 degree Celsius above normal at 37 degree Celsius highest in State, in Medak, the minimum temperature was recorded 5 degree Celsius below normal at 16 degree Celsius, lowest in the State, as per India Meteorological Department weather data on Friday. 

When contacted, head of weather forecasting division at IMD Hyderabad, Dr K Nagaratna said, “As the state is undergoing transition phase from post-monsoon season to winter, this phenomenon of days becoming hotter and nights and dawns becoming colder is occurring, which is normal. As ours is a tropic region, winter does not arrive with a sudden drop in temperatures.”

“Moreover, due to withdrawal of monsoon and northerly winds blowing into the State, the weather is becoming drier with low humidity levels. By mid-November or end of the month, even the day temperatures will start dropping,” she added.

