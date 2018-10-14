Hyderabad: Traffic congestion caused by metro work under check

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People living around Cyberabad near the metro rail can now rejoice since traffic will be the least of their inconveniences. Following inspections at areas between Cyber Towers and Raheja Mindspace junction by DGP, Mahendar Reddy, MD, HMR NVS Reddy, Commissioner, GHMC Dana Kishore and other senior officials, important decisions were taken in a review meeting to help smooth completion of Metro Rail without causing inconvenience to the people.

Directed by Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao in a high-level meeting earlier, broad decisions were taken yesterday after a joint inspection and a review meeting. The outcome of the meeting was to help in immediate road improvement works and finding alternatives to execute Metro Rail works with least inconvenience to road users.

Identifying heavy congestion traffic areas, large number of mobile barricades will be supplied to Cyberabad Traffic Police to effectively channelise traffic. Road widening and improvement works will be carried out at all the identified junctions in the next few days. An additional 40 traffic marshals will be given by the L&T Metro to work under directions of Cyberabad Traffic Police while trail runs will be organised by Cyberabad Traffic Police with the help of HMR police and others to oversee traffic movement during peak traffic hours.