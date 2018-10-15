Bhojagutta land issue: Three arrested for posing as owners

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the investigation into the dispute over ownership of 78 acres and 22 guntas of government lands at Bhojagutta in Gudimalkapur village, near the city, which certain persons claimed as their own and filed a land-grabbing case, sleuths of the Central Crime Station have arrested Mohammed Amjad Khan (54), Mohammad Patel (65) and Syed Sadeq and issued notice to one Mohd Abdul Ghani (55) for their alleged involvement in the case. They are found to have impersonated “non-existent” persons and even appeared in court.

Earlier, following a complaint, the High Court registrar (judicial), directed the CCS to investigate the matter as the complainants were found to be “non-existent”.

According to the police, one B Sailesh Saxena (an accused) had filed a complaint on behalf of three fictitious names, Najmuddin Islam Khan, Habeebuddin Islam Khan and Ifthekar Islam Khan, claiming government land as their own and alleging land-grabbing.

He had also filed various writ petitions on the same land in the name of the above persons. In July last year the High Court had dismissed the writ petition and, on finding the land-owners’ names to be fictitious and non-existent, directed the CCS to investigate the matter. During investigation, Saxena (an advocate) was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. After release from jail, he plotted to derail the investigation into the cases registered against him by lodging false complaints against the investigating officers and senior officers of CCS.

With the HC dismissing his petition, Saxena planned to create a physical identity for the non-existent land-owners and to have some persons to impersonate the fictitious Najmuddin Islam Khan, Habeeb Islam Khan and Ifthekhar Islam Khan.