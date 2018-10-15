Hyderabad: Even licence holders have rules to follow for travelling

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Any person in possession of a licensed weapon, should also deposit their weapon with the airport authorities before boarding a flight, failing which they can be prosecuted, say police officials. Flyers need to be aware of the laws for their trouble free flying said DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy.

According to police, the Indian Arms Act prohibits any individual from carrying weapons or ammunition anywhere without a valid license. Meanwhile, even the license holders need to validate the purpose for carrying the weapon and ammunition.

So far, the passengers caught with ammunition in their possession were either private employees or persons studying abroad visiting their home for a vacation. They were caught while returning back to study. No officials on duty or licensed holders were caught yet at RGI airport.

In March 2018, YSR Congress MLA, Y. Sai Prasad Reddy, was found with live ammunition in his baggage at the RGI Airport. Security personnel at the airport found four bullets of a .32 pistol in his briefcase and alerted the RGI airport police. Police found he had a valid weapon’s license and the bullets belonged to the same weapon. Though he was let off after verification, he could not take flight. He continued journey in the next flight.