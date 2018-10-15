Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad traffic diversions reverted

Hitech city flyover will continue to be one way with traffic flow allowed only from JNTU to Biodiversity.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After closing five U-turns and developing one narrow road into a junction, the Metro diversions from Lemon tree junction to CII junction will now be done only on a trial basis for few hours from Monday.

When the trial basis diversions kick in, it will also include all the 4 lanes of the said stretch to be used as one way, with traffic flowing towards CII. While the blanket 24*7 diversions have been rolled back temporarily, the Cyberabad traffic police said in the long term, diversions are inevitable. 

The officials found the main reason for Friday’s gridlock was the CII junction, which was too narrow. So bad was it’s effect that it had a cascading effect across Hitech city- Gachibowli-Kothaguda areas to a traffic halt. Hitech city flyover will continue to be one way with traffic flow allowed only from JNTU to Biodiversity.

