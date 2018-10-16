Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Woman thief targeting kids leaves parents worried

The Rachakonda police have released her visuals and announced rewards for clues.

Published: 16th October 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unidentified woman, who allegedly targets children below six years and steals valuables from them, allegedly looted gold and silver articles from toddlers in Uppal. She is wanted in four cases, for looting earrings, anklets and other valuables from kids after diverting their attention by offering them eatables. The Rachakonda police have released her visuals and announced rewards for clues.

Panic prevails among residents in areas around Uppal over their children’s safety. The woman, aged around 20 years, is seen wearing kurta pyjama in the visuals released by the police. Though the investigation into first three cases in which she was involved yielded no results, police got a breakthrough on Sunday after a case was reported in Indira Nagar. She was caught on CCTV taking two children along with her to a nearby kirana store. She then took away the gold earrings from one of the kids and left them both near the shop and walked away. DCP Crimes KR Nagaraju said the woman operated only during afternoons, when kids are playing.

“She first asks kids what their parents are doing. If they say they are sleeping or away, she takes them to shop promising to buy them eatables. After walking a few metres, she asks them to remove their valuables as it’s not safe to walk around with them. She takes them saying she will hand them to their parents and leave the children near a shop and escape,” police said. Now, special teams are trying to track her down.

