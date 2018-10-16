New beginnings in Hyderabad

Home Cities Hyderabad

Easybuy, the new apparel value retail format from the Landmark Group, Dubai launched their tenth store in Malkajgiri.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Easybuy, the new apparel value retail format from the Landmark Group, Dubai launched their tenth store in Malkajgiri. Landmark Group, Dubai is one of the leading retail group in the country having retail formats like Lifestyle, Max, Spar and many more under its umbrella.  Tollywood Star Payal Rajput inaugurated the new store. It is Easybuy’s 10th Store in Hyderabad and 61st Store in the country. The store is spread across 5,000 sq ft, and it offers trendy fashion for the entire family.The store provides a shopping experience with dedicated sections for Mens, Womens and Kids making shopping a pleasurable experience.

Commenting on the launch, Anand Aiyer, business head Easybuy said, “Easybuy is poised to serve  “Nav-Bharat” customers which comprises  Non-metro and semi urban India. The customer segment is aspirational and trendy, but have a restricted choice of outlets, especially in value fashion.  Easybuy store offers more than 1,000 eye-catching styles which start from Rs 69 to Rs 699 for the entire family.”

“Keeping the customers in mind, Easybuy’s constant endeavor is to come up with trendy and stylish range of apparel at decent prices,” he added. The new festive and autumn winter collection is quite promising with unique colours and designs.

The product range is tworth a try with integrated design and palette for the season and at the same time appeals to the local sensibilities through appropriate styling. The store gave an exciting inaugural offer of 15pcs Melamine Serving Set worth Rs 699 free on shopping of Rs 1,999 and free Duffle Bag worth Rs 999 on shopping of Rs​ 2999.

