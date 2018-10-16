The road Ahead

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Everybody is a genius, but if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid” – says a popular quote on the Internet. Though different persons might have their own interpretations of the same, it can refer to people who did not find their unique talent. The round pegs in square holes. The bulls in China shop. The musicians trapped within engineers. The people stuck with a job they were not meant to do, but chose due to society’s expectations. This job-person misfit might be easy for some to tide over, but a large section spend a large portion of their lives in this ambiguity, trying to align what they like to do with what they are doing to earn money. Remember Ranbir Kapoor’s Tamashaa?

However, the narrative is changing now, and a pair of young girls has taken it upon themselves to spread the message far and wide. Vibha Harish and Meghana Choukkar, both 23-year-olds, are on a mission to change the way Indians view their careers through their initiative Northbound.“Young India wants to stop thinking about job titles and focus on the role they play in the bigger picture. Young India wants to know how they can contribute to their community and country in the best way possible. But career guidance ends when the counselling, coaching classes, and admissions are done,” they point out. And this is where their work starts. “We are travelling across the country for 30 days to meet people from diverse professions, get answers to our questions on careers, and be inspired by them. Everything we learn, we will document in 3 to 5-minute videos which we will share on social media,” they say.

So, how did things get rolling?

Says Vibha: “I finished my industrial engineering course last year and got a good job in the aerospace sector. But after sometime, I realised I wanted to do something creative. At the same time, in my batch, I noticed that people were confused about what they wanted to do. For many of them, their careers had been dictated by others. This confusion leads to mental stress. That is when I decided I wanted to do a survey across India.”

Meghana, who was a journalist covering education news before joining hands with Vibha, tells a similar tale. “Through my work, I came in touch with many youngsters who were trying to find their calling. They were stressed about making the right career choice. That is why, when I bumped into Vibha at an event, we connected instantly, and agreed that something needed to be done about the situation. That is how Northbound was ideated.” Through their journey across various cities, the duo met people who had succeeded in incorporating their own interests in their jobs, and the list includes an architect from Jaipur, a woman entrepreneur from rural Kutch and a tree surgeon in Pondicherry!

“The tree surgeon (arborist) was the most interesting person we talked to. He has a degree in Economics, but later pursued his passion to care for trees.

Now he gets assignments from all over the country for what he does. People generally advise against going for niche jobs, but I think those are better. You have much less completion, and if you are good at what you are doing, then there is no looking back,” says Vibha. A quick look at their Instagram feed throws up many other off-beat careers like motorcycle tour manager and sports engineer.

In Hyderabad, the duo met badminton player and coach Pullela Gopichand, and asked him about what made a winner. They also visited an NGO named Humane Society International and interacted with people who came from diverse educational backgrounds, but found their common calling in caring for animals.

While reflecting on how the power of the Internet has changed youngsters now gather information about various subjects including career choices, the girls talk about the major takeaways from their interactions. “The way we view career has changed now. Now, people can match their jobs with their traits. For eg. if a person is talkative, she/he can make money out of that. Nowadays, children are very internet savvy. They know what they want to do. They just need a bit of courage to follow their dreams.”

Agreeing that youngsters are more chilled out now, Meghana says: “Students are now more eager to join unconventional careers. They want to multi-task. They want to be engineers during the week, and yoga instructors by the weekends. They are hungry for mental satisfaction.” Explaining their mission in a nutshell, Vibha says: “I want people to make informed choices. I do not want them to be dictated by others.” If these girls have their way, the neighbourhood naysayers are up for a long sabbatical.

Follow this duo’s journey through www.northbound.co.in.