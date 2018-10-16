Home Cities Hyderabad

UP youth sentenced to life for raping one-year-old child

A Sweet corn vendor from Uttar Pradesh has been convicted in the city for raping a 1-year-old baby in Chilkalguda two years ago.

Published: 16th October 2018 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Sweet corn vendor from Uttar Pradesh has been convicted in the city for raping a one-year-old baby in Chilkalguda two years ago. The I Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala sentenced Deep Singh alias Deepu to life imprisonment.

The court also opined that the victim has to be compensated for her suffering, both physical and mental, and referred the matter to the District Legal Services Authority to decide the quantum of compensation to the victim.  Deepu had appealed to the court to be lenient while pronouncing the quantum considering his elderly parents, who has to be taken care by him. Deepu was 20 at the time of the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minor raped in Hyderabad Rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp