UP youth sentenced to life for raping one-year-old child

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Sweet corn vendor from Uttar Pradesh has been convicted in the city for raping a one-year-old baby in Chilkalguda two years ago. The I Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala sentenced Deep Singh alias Deepu to life imprisonment.

The court also opined that the victim has to be compensated for her suffering, both physical and mental, and referred the matter to the District Legal Services Authority to decide the quantum of compensation to the victim. Deepu had appealed to the court to be lenient while pronouncing the quantum considering his elderly parents, who has to be taken care by him. Deepu was 20 at the time of the incident.