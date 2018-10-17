Capping works of Jawahar dumping yard under watch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of bad odour emanating from Jawaharnagar dumping yard, works relating to the progress made on the capping of the yard was reviewed by Principal Secretary to Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, on Tuesday.

EPTRI Director-General, Kalyan Chakravarthy, additional commissioner of GHMC, Sandeep Jha, and other officials attended the meeting where the accumulation of waste along with its treatment came up for discussion.

Kumar asked the officials to fix timelines for completing the various operations under the capping work. The concessionaire was also requested to give the progress of capping based on the latest pictures taken by drone. He also instructed the concessionaire to liquidate the excess municipal solid waste accumulated on the site at the earliest.

EPTRI officials informed that during the month of August large quantity of slaughter waste arrived at Jawaharnagar which was the cause for odour nuisance. Generally, the monsoon season sees excessive waste caused by the concomitant festivals.

Unpredicted change of wind direction towards thickly habitat area and the inversion effect of clouds during monsoon are also causing for spread of odour.

Principal Secretary was also briefed about the issue of legacy leachate and declared that this issue needs to be resolved permanently. He directed that GHMC needs to take appropriate action by entrusting the task to HMWS&SB engineers to explore the possibility of treating through the existing sewage treatment plants of the water board.

Soil cover laying on exposed surfaces of landfill, RDF storage area, raising of curtain walls at landfill, RDF storage area and tipping floor area, deployment of Aerators in leachate lagoons and spraying of enviroplus enzyme on excess untreated MSW are some of the steps taken.