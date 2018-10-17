Maa, Manush and More

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Bangali Association (CBA), Miyapur is celebrating its 11th year Durga Puja this year. The Pandal is specially made as a Bengali Palace (Raj Mahal) style with a dimension of 120 feet wide and 35 feet high the biggest elevation of Durga Puja pandal this year in the city.

The idol is crafted by artisans trained from Kumortuli, West Bengal and is based on the concept of “Dhaker Shaj” while her ornaments are made of “Shola”. Apart from cultural and competitive events, The Cyberabad Bangali Association, Miyapur has tied up with an NGO working for specially-abled people.

The Idol and pandal of the Cyberabad Bangali Association, Miyapur has won Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2016 (Rest of India) from the Govt of West Bengal.

Their Sindoor Khela utsav takes place on the Dussehra day when married women apply Sindoor to Mother Goddess to pray for the well-being of their husbands and then dance with the Dhak (Drums) to give a grand farewell to Durga Maa.

This year they are part of the #NoConditionsApply Sindoor Khela movement where there is no barrier for women to take part in the festival irrespective of their marital and social status.

CBA has also partnered with BabulFims NGO to host an online contest – Biosongs - zindagi ke kuch anokhe gaane. Here contestants are supposed to sing a song which would have a word related to life in any forms and upload to the event page.

Says Subhro Mukerjee of CBA, “Durga Puja is bringing Bengal closer to Hyderabad, and we want to inculcate the Bengali culture in our children so that the legacy of keeping the culture live outside the

region is sustained by them in the coming years.”