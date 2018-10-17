Rohingyas figure in final list of Telangana voters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The names of nearly 200 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar have figured in the recently-released electoral rolls. The process of deletion of those names is underway, a GHMC official has disclosed. “These Rohingyas are not just from Hyderabad but from other districts as well. These refugees are from Maheshwaram, Yakutupura, Chandrayangutta, Charminar and other areas,” he said.

The error was first detected by the Election Commission which then sent the list to the GHMC for verification. As of now, 25 names have been deleted from the list.

The reason for the inclusion of the refugees in the voters list could be anything from a simple error, plain mischief or even to further political agenda, the official suspected. Chief electoral officer Rajat Kumar reiterated the EC’s guidelines which prohibit immigrants from being included in the voters list once they are identified.

“The home secretary has come out with a list of Rohingyas to be verified,” the CEO said.

There are as many as 39.60 lakh voters in GHMC limits as per the latest list. There are about 3,600 Rohingyas, who are UNHCR cardholders, in the city and most of them are illiterate.