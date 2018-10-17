Home Cities Hyderabad

Rohingyas figure in final list of Telangana voters

The error was first detected by the Election Commission which then sent the list to the GHMC for verification.

Published: 17th October 2018 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rohingya refugees (File | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The names of nearly 200 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar have figured in the recently-released electoral rolls. The process of deletion of those names is underway, a GHMC official has disclosed. “These Rohingyas are not just from Hyderabad but from other districts as well. These refugees are from Maheshwaram, Yakutupura, Chandrayangutta, Charminar and other areas,” he said. 

The error was first detected by the Election Commission which then sent the list to the GHMC for verification. As of now, 25 names have been deleted from the list.  

The reason for the inclusion of the refugees in the voters list could be anything from a simple error, plain mischief or even to further political agenda, the official suspected. Chief electoral officer Rajat Kumar reiterated the EC’s guidelines which prohibit immigrants from being included in the voters list once they are identified.

“The home secretary has come out with a list of Rohingyas to be verified,” the CEO said.
There are as many as 39.60 lakh voters in GHMC limits as per the latest list. There are about 3,600 Rohingyas, who are UNHCR cardholders, in the city and most of them are illiterate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohingya Muslims Rohingya crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp