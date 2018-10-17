Home Cities Hyderabad

This Dussehra Try Vrat Thali

Fret not! Khandani Rajdhani has come up with a special meal for those observing fast during the festive days, Vrat Thali.

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There are simple rules when you are observing the upvas for Dussehra: no salt, no oil, no rice and no atta and no heavy spices. As simple as the rules seem, they eliminate the basic ingredients of an Indian meal. Fret not! Khandani Rajdhani has come up with a special meal for those observing fast during the festive days, Vrat Thali.

The menu of the Vrat Thali changes every day of the 10 days of the festival.  The thali comes to you decked with all the dishes of the day, along with a tray of fruits, veggies and of course, masala chaas.  Start your meal with the farsan, sabudana roll and the banana cutlet which tingle your tastebuds with subtle flavours.

Try out the rotis and the puris both made not of wheat but kuttu atta, with the sabzis served with it. Paneer masala, aloo jeera and kakdi ka halwa are a delight to dip into. The tomato daal and the Rajasthani kadhi too aren’t any less with the former being tangy and tasty and the latter a sweet concoction. In the place of rice, you are served, spicy soma rice and sabudana khichdi.  The desserts however are to die for. The apple shrikhand can get anyone wanting more and their specialty singhada halwa makes for a perfect end for the meal.  

Venue: Khandani Rajdhani, Banjara Hills/ Kukatpally, Forum Sujana Mall
Price: Rs 490 ++
 

