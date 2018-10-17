Home Cities Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad ranked India’s top university and among top 9 per cent of BRICS colleges

Among the universities of India, UoH has been ranked number one, flanked by Delhi University which secured an overall rank of eight.

HYDERABAD: University of Hyderabad has made it to the seventh position in the first ever stand-alone ranking of Indian institutions, QS India University Rankings, 2019. Considering the lists of higher education institutions are usually dominated by the Indian Institutes of Technology in the country, the rankings have come as a delight to the UoH administration and students. 

IIT-Bombay has secured the top slot followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru and the IITs in Madras, Delhi, Kharagpur and Kanpur have bagged third, fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

IIT-Hyderabad finds itself at the 16th position while 34th position has been taken up by the city’s Osmania University. ICFAI, Hyderabad is the only private university from Telangana to make it to the list.

Though UoH’s global ranking is in the 591-600 rank band, it is among the top 9 per cent of the Institutions ranked by QS in BRICS Rankings 2019. 

Of the 400 higher education institutions ranked in Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), UoH is ranked at 36.

UoH has an overall score of 69.6 out of 100. It has scored its best, 99.6 (on 100) under the staff with PhD parameter followed by 95.8 (on 100) in faculty-student ratio, 87.6 (on 100) in papers per faculty and 81.8 (on 100) in citations per paper.

Osmania University has improved its ranking from 76 in 2014-15 to 34 in the last edition. It has scored the maximum in the staff with PhD parameter 77.5,  followed by 60.6 under papers per faculty and 64.7 in the international students ratio. 

Acknowledging its weakness in areas like faculty-student ratio (11), citations per paper (37) and lack of international faculty, vice Chancellor Prof Ramachandram expressed concern over these institutional weaknesses and said plans were afoot to ensure better performance in the future. 

IIT-H has performed the best under the faculty staff with PhD, with a 100. Under the criteria like papers per faculty and citations per paper too it has done well but lags in international faculty and students teacher ratio.

