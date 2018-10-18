Home Cities Hyderabad

ABVP, RSS toot their horns at University of Hyderabad

Rao asked the UoHSU not to give anyone an opportunity to tarnish the university’s image.

Published: 18th October 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its-kind move that signifies the importance the University of Hyderabad student union elections hold for the ABVP, the recently-elected office-bearers of UoHSU were sworn in at an event attended by Sunil Ambekar, ABVP national organising secretary and senior correspondent of RSS mouthpiece Organiser.  

The event also marked the presence of UoH chancellor justice (retired) L Narasimha Reddy and vice-chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile. According to Ambekar, the entire country is looking at UoHSU and they are “not playing in isolation”.

He had a piece of advice to the union: to work towards clearing the misunderstanding that university student unions were anti-establishment. He also said that divisive, casteist and anti-establishment politics should not take place in the university. 
Rao asked the UoHSU not to give anyone an opportunity to tarnish the university’s image.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Hyderabad ABVP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp