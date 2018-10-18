ABVP, RSS toot their horns at University of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its-kind move that signifies the importance the University of Hyderabad student union elections hold for the ABVP, the recently-elected office-bearers of UoHSU were sworn in at an event attended by Sunil Ambekar, ABVP national organising secretary and senior correspondent of RSS mouthpiece Organiser.

The event also marked the presence of UoH chancellor justice (retired) L Narasimha Reddy and vice-chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile. According to Ambekar, the entire country is looking at UoHSU and they are “not playing in isolation”.

He had a piece of advice to the union: to work towards clearing the misunderstanding that university student unions were anti-establishment. He also said that divisive, casteist and anti-establishment politics should not take place in the university.

Rao asked the UoHSU not to give anyone an opportunity to tarnish the university’s image.