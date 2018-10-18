Hyderabad firms producing unsafe pesticides

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several highly hazardous pesticides — with a long list of ill effects including interference in hormonal activity of humans and animals -- which are banned in 37 countries are being manufactured without any regulations in the city, a report found. Though these pesticides are banned in other countries, they still remains some of the most commonly used pesticides across the world. In India, these pesticides are neither banned nor effectively regulated.

The report titled ‘Of Rights and Poisons: Accountability of the Agrochemical’ found out that for instance atrazine, a synthetic herbicide that is banned in 37 countries, is manufacture in the city by Nagarjuna Agrichem. “Atrazine interferes with hormonal activity in animals and humans even at extremely low doses. It has the most sensitive effects on reproductive health as observed in atrazine toxicity tests.”

The report gains more significance because it also found that only 21.14% of the total respondents from AP, Telangana used personal protective equipments. Similarly, just 21% of the respondents had training in how to use pesticides. Glyphosate is another such herbicide that continues to be the most widely used in the world.

“Its effects include cancer, infertility, pregnancy problems, birth defects, and respiratory diseases. Other symptoms are redness of skin, redness and pain in eyes, and a burning sensation in throat and chest,” the report said. It is currently being produced in the city at Hyderabad Chemicals Products. Netmatrix Ltd, Vantech Industries and Siris India Ltd produce chlopyrifos, an insecticide which has a direct effect on neural cell replication and is inherently toxic to the developing brain.

Similarly, Hyderabad Chemicals Products Ltd manufactures another insecticide — fipronil — which has been responsible for massive death of crawfish in the US. The study slammed these manufacturers for producing, selling and promoting these chemicals “knowing fully well that these cannot be used without risk under conditions of use in developing countries such as India’.

It also highlighted that the pesticides produced in the city were being used beyond the permissible limits underlined by Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee.

For instance, atrazine is only permissible to be used for weed control in maize, according to CIBRC. However, in reality, it is used on 16 non-approved crops, the report said.

“Agriculture officers have given recommendations for wheat, barley, corn, soyabean and sugarcane while retainers advised it to be used for banana as well,” it said.