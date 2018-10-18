Home Cities Hyderabad

Learn while you play! City gets  Panchatantra-themed park

Children and visitors can learn the morals of Panchatantra from interactive exhibits like sculptures and storyboards which would narrate related stories through audio speakers. 

Published: 18th October 2018 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad is going to be dotted with two more new attractions namely ‘Panchatantra Park’ and ‘Pet Park’. These two parks will be opened from on Thursday after being thrown open to people by Telangana Chief Secretary S K Joshi.  

In the 1990s, children grew up listening to the stories of Panchatantra through books, television channels and pictures but now they will have an innovative Panchatantra themed park which has come up at Gowlidoddi in Khazaguda.  With an aim to create awareness among children on Panchatantra tales, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has developed this park in about 1.35 acres of land at a cost of around `45 lakh for developing hardscaping and soft scaping. The Panchatantra is an ancient Indian collection of inter-related animal fables in Sanskrit verse and prose. 

GHMC officials said that the park will have a play area with plants, sculptures of animals like monkeys, crocodile and other animals that will narrate stories at the press of a button. Apart from listening to the stories, children will also be able to read them along the sign boards in different languages. The park aims to create an engaging place for children to have fun and learn and make tiny tots wiser with ancient Panchatantra tales.

Dump yard converted into dog park
Billed as the country’s first, an exclusive and certified ‘Dog Park’ boasting of several facilities for dogs will be opened in Kondapur near Radisson Hotel, spread across 1.2 acres is going to be opened from on Thursday. What was earlier a dump yard is now converted into the park at a cost of `1.48 crore. It boasts of exclusive play area for dogs, training and play equipment, it will separate enclosure for small and big dogs

