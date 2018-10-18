Now, Secunderabad Railway Station has multi-cuisine food plaza 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new multi-cuisine food plaza, ‘Food Track’ was inaugurated on Platform No 1 at Secunderabad Railway Station on Wednesday. South Central Railway General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav visited the Food Plaza to have a feel of the facilities being offered for rail users at the food court. He exuded confidence that this facility will meet the expectations of all the rail users at Secunderabad Railway Station.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of Indian Railways that handles catering, tourism and online ticketing operations throughout the country, has appointed HMS Host Services India Private Limited to set up the new Food Plaza at Secunderabad Railway Station.

It is spread over two floors and will serve a variety of menu to meet the food preferences of travelling passengers. The food plaza will have four sections including a ‘Take Away’ offering local cuisine and propriety branded food items such as Karachi Bakery products and ‘Eat In’, Telugu/Andhra style cuisine to suit the palate of travellers including tiffin items and filter coffee.

‘Sit In’ AC restaurant

It also has ‘Sit In’, an air-conditioned restaurant on the first floor with seating facility and KFC. The restaurant also offers food items under various reputed brands as well.