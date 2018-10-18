Home Cities Hyderabad

Rain lashes Hyderabad, IMD forecasts thunderstorms

Though the downpour halted for a while in the evening, it soon picked up, lashing various parts of the city until nightfall and bringing down the temperature to 22 degrees Celsius.

Published: 18th October 2018 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Rain, storm

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rainfall lasting a few hours at Serilingampally early Wednesday inundated low-lying streets and swamped basements of several buildings in Madhapur, Kondapur and Kothaguda. 
By 8.30 am, 12.3 cm rainfall was received in Serilingampally and 8 cm in Srinagar Colony. Almost all parts of the city experienced light to moderate rainfall. 

Though the downpour halted for a while in the evening, it soon picked up, lashing various parts of the city until nightfall and bringing down the temperature to 22 degrees Celsius. Asifnagar recorded 6.2 cm rainfall. 

Several roads in the city were waterlogged, causing traffic jams, which along with bad roads and ongoing metro works compounded the problem, forcing traffic cops to take up the work of clearing stagnant water and removing fallen branches.  The Indian Meteorological Department issued a warning that thunderstorms would continue on Thursday at various places in the State, including Hyderabad.

IMD Hyderabad meteorologist B Raja Rao said the rains were a result of two factors: Moisture-bearing westerly winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal and the formation of cumulonimbus clouds as an effect of the maximum temperatures remaining 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal for the past several days. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad rain Thunderstorm

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp