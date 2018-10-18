Rain lashes Hyderabad, IMD forecasts thunderstorms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rainfall lasting a few hours at Serilingampally early Wednesday inundated low-lying streets and swamped basements of several buildings in Madhapur, Kondapur and Kothaguda.

By 8.30 am, 12.3 cm rainfall was received in Serilingampally and 8 cm in Srinagar Colony. Almost all parts of the city experienced light to moderate rainfall.

Though the downpour halted for a while in the evening, it soon picked up, lashing various parts of the city until nightfall and bringing down the temperature to 22 degrees Celsius. Asifnagar recorded 6.2 cm rainfall.

Several roads in the city were waterlogged, causing traffic jams, which along with bad roads and ongoing metro works compounded the problem, forcing traffic cops to take up the work of clearing stagnant water and removing fallen branches. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a warning that thunderstorms would continue on Thursday at various places in the State, including Hyderabad.

IMD Hyderabad meteorologist B Raja Rao said the rains were a result of two factors: Moisture-bearing westerly winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal and the formation of cumulonimbus clouds as an effect of the maximum temperatures remaining 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal for the past several days.