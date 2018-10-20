Expenses reduced, but why no change in fee structure?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While engineering colleges slashed down the student-faculty ratio, from 15: 1 to 20:1, earlier this year, there has been no consequent modification in the fee structure, as written down in the norms. Colleges claim that they spend nearly 70 per cent of their revenue on payment of salaries and with 25 per cent lesser teachers required now, there should be a corresponding decrease in fee too. Going by that, there should be a reduction of 18 per cent in fees too (25 per cent of 70 per cent). But, regulators have not given this aspect any thought.

“When the AICTE had reduced SFR by 25 per cent, it became a million-dollar question why the tuition fees were not reduced. It means the engineering students in Telangana are paying 18 per cent excess tuition fees,” said N Ravinder Reddy, an assistant professor who along with four others was sacked last year for demanding colleges to implement AICTE pay scale.

Huge money being misused

KM Karthik, the founder of All India Private Colleges Employees Union, proposes a cooperative-society of teachers or a parent-teachers association. “We demand that all institutions should be either functioning as companies under the Companies Act or the Co-operative Societies Act,” he said.

“As of now, an enormous amount of money is being misused by educational institutions formed under Societies Registration Act 1860 and the Indian Trust Act 1882.” “These issues will be resolved if the colleges are brought under the Companies Act or the Co-operative Societies Act. This will ensure the money flow to the society: affordable fee to students, quality education, and employment and proper salaries to teachers, “ he added.

Turning a blind eye

