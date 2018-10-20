Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Harassed’ by husband, woman poisons children and self to death in Hyderabad

A 27-year-old housewife allegedly committed suicide after killing her two children at LB Nagar under Rachakonda commissionerate limits on Friday.

Family members of Sravanthi inconsolable outside OGH, in Hyderabad on Friday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 27-year-old housewife allegedly committed suicide after killing her two children at LB Nagar under Rachakonda commissionerate limits on Friday. Kattula Sravanthi fed poison to her children Kattula Saiteja and Kattula Satvika, and consumed the same, according to police. The trio also held on to an electric immersion rod in an attempt to ensure death by electrocution.  

Sravanthi and her kids were staying away from her husband Ramesh for the past seven years due to the latter’s mental illness.  The couple were staying separately with their respective parents in Warangal. According to police, Sravanthi and Ramesh, from erstwhile Warangal district, got married eleven years ago. The couple stayed with Ramesh’s family for about three years, during which Ramesh worked as a farm labourer and Sravanthi stayed home.

Meanwhile, Sravanthi found out that Ramesh was mentally ill and the family got him treated. However, there was no improvement in his mental state and he began harassing Sravanthi. Unable to deal with the domestic abuse, Sravanthi along with her two children, took shelter at her maternal home in Mansoorabad. 

On Thursday, Sravanthi had an argument with her mother Lakshmi, after which the latter asked Sravanthi about when she would go back to her husband. The next day, after her parents left for work, Sravanthi took to killing her children and herself by consuming poison.

