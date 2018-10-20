Mother Goddess at home and beyond

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The warrior-mother-goddess Durga has set for her abode leaving a promise to come back again the next year when the breeze gets cooler and the skies look bluer. The festivities may have come to an end but the spirit continues in the aesthetics, splendour and the beauty, thus, involved in making pandal-hopping a much-awaited event for one and all from all communities. All the artisans and puja organisers vie with one another for the best puja pandal and idol. No wonder that there are more than 20 puja pandals that come up in the city during the festival. It’s not surprising to see groups organising prizes etc to motivate the efforts. That’s how Bengalis In Hyderabad (BIH) organised a Pujo Parikrama to visit all the pandals in the city. BIH will honour the best three ones with Hyderabad Sharad Somman. The award function will be held on November 11. This is the first time BIH has organised it.

On Navami, the jury and BIH members boarded a coach bus and amid guffaws and gaans reached their first destination Utsab Cultural Association at Meridian School, Madhapur, where they were greeted with the traditional Bengali breakfast of luchi and aloor dom. “The idol over there was inspired by Maitreyee Buddha and art form of Bengal,” shared the secretary of the samity Krishnendu Roy. And indeed the idol looked resplendent in different colours as the priests chanted hymns.

The next destination was Cyberabad Bengali Association (CBA) which is already in the 11th year of its celebrations. The idol is majestic and crafted by the artisans who received training from Kumortuli, Bengal., It is based on the concept of “Daaker Shaj” while her jewellery is made of shola - a jasmine-white sponge wood cork. The Raj Mahal exterior of the pandal loomed large till all the visiting BIH members headed to the next destination Navarun Sangha at Balanagar, which has been organising puja for the past 20 years. The goddess was surrounded by several devotees amid mellifluous music. One of the organisers Bhaskar Adhikary shares, “The deity has been crafted by one of the members of our team. There’s not much change in the aesthetics. The idol is almost similar to that of the last year.” They feed 4,000 devotees for the four days during the festival. The pandal at Bongiyo Shikkha Niketan at Balanagar was inside a well-decorated function hall. The organiser got the idol made locally.

The next stop was at the grand pandal organised by Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha (BSS) at Keyes High School, Secunderabad already in its 53rd year. The ground buzzed with stalls of food, jewellery, clothes, toys keeping the visitors engaged. The ceiling in the pandal is based on the design of Lord Venkateshwara’s umbrella, while the walls have the theme of Rajasthan and Mughal Empire. Shares Atin Chaudhuri, one of the organisers, “We kept the goddess in a simple form to show her connection with commoners.”

Next stop, Hyderabad Bengali Welfare Association, Charminar, was choc-a-bloc with devotees at the same time, feeding hundreds of visitors on the festive day. Situated next to Salar jung Museum, it was nicely decked up and offered a bhog of hot steamed rice, shukto, daal, potol tarkari, papad, dahi and gulab jamuns.

Bengali Circle at Kokapet saw a culmination of two pandals — both Durga Puja and Bathukamma. While in one pandal women danced with the musical beats, the other one had the Bengali community flocking to see the deity. The last destination Attapur Bengali Association looked grand despite that it was the first year. It’s not in the contest but BIH members visited to encourage the organisers.

— Saima Afreen

saima@newindianexpress

@Sfreen