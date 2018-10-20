New park in Hyderabad to promote rain water harvesting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To create awareness on conservation of rain water, Rain Water Harvesting Theme Park developed by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board was inaugurated by Chief Secretary S K Joshi at Jubilee Hills on Thursday.

The recent rains in the twin cities failed to recharge the groundwater much, largely due to lack of Rain Water Harvesting Structures (RWHS) in a majority of houses in Greater Hyderabad limits. Of the 22 to 23 lakh households under GHMC jurisdiction, not even five per cent have RWHS pits on their premises and even borewells have gone dry as the depths of groundwater table has fallen drastically.

Realising the seriousness of the issue, HMWS&SB has decided to create awareness on water conservation among citizens by developing an exclusive ‘Theme Park’ based on RWH pits at Road No. 51 in Jubilee Hills.