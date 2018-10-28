Hyderabad: 100 borewells in 10 months, residents choking for breath

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A rapidly urbanising West Zone has led to a trend of mindless borewell digging. Keeping aside its hazardous impact on the soon depleting groundwater tables, the continuous scooping out of the soil has left a cloud of dust hanging over the area. This, in turn, has the residents choking for breath. “Since January this year we have seen at least 100 borewells come up in the area. Since the last 10 months, we have been inhaling this same air.

Who would be accountable for the health impact this illegal business has,” asks Ramanjeet Singh, a resident of My Home Vihanga near Wipro Junction in Gachibowli.

The area at present has 6 borewell projects going on within 500 metres of each other, say locals.

With a 24x7 drilling that continued into the night as well as the day, there is no relief to the residents who are forced to remain indoors at all times. “The worst part is that they do not put up covers or sprinklers to supress the dust particles rising from the drilling area. We are forced to remain couped in all day. “Initially we thought it would be over in a matter of 3-4 days, but it has been 4 months now and they drill holes everyday in the entire layout,” added a resident from My Home Vihanga.

Not just in the West Zone, any area with an expanding infrastructural surge like Gowlidoddi, Nallagandla, Masjid Banda, Kothaguda among others, with upcoming residential projects, sees these problems making it of a large scale.