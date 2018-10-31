Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad High Court seeks info on traffic rules implementation

 A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Telangana government to inform the court on the steps taken for proper implementation of traffic rules in the city.

Bengaluru traffic

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

“Pedestrians were seen crossing the roads while listening to songs on their earphones, and a few people on road were seen driving their vehicles rashly and without helmets. Some drivers use horns continuously and often unnecessarily. Due to this, it has become very difficult for pedestrians to cross the roads. What steps have been taken against the violators?” the bench questioned the government.

The bench was dealing with a taken up PIL based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by Professor Vipin Srivatsav of UoH, seeking solution to traffic problems in the city. He sought direction from the State to have a policy for reducing the number of vehicles plying on the roads.

