Hyderabad: Teacher arrested for beating up kid who did not complete assignment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Incidents of corporal punishment seems to continue unabated in the city as yet another case of a teacher brutally beating up a nine-year-old boy of Angelist School Ibrahimpatnam with a ruler, came to the fore on Tuesday. The teacher, A Shanker has been arrested by the police and will be produced in the Court on Wednesday.

“On the basis of the complaint lodged by the boy’s mother we have arrested the teacher and booked him under Section 75 of JJ Act and Section 324. The science teacher beat him up because he had failed to complete the assignment given the previous day,” Ibrahimpatnam sub-inspector Mohan said.

The Class III student was hit with a wooden ruler, the blow narrowly missing his right eye. A photo being circulated on WhatApp shows his bruised temple and a slight bleeding from the cut. Police also said that the teacher said he accidentally hit the child.

Meanwhile, Achyuta Rao, a child right activist, has lauded timely action by the police and said that even the school management should not be spared and is liable for action.

He added that such incidents will continue to happen unless schools recruit properly trained teachers who know how to deal with children and not beat them up black and blue out of frustration.