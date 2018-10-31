Home Cities Hyderabad

Statements of Yadadri victims to be recorded

Responding positively to the submissions, the bench directed the probe officers to make an application before the concerned court for recording the statements of the victims. 

Published: 31st October 2018 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed investigation officers to take steps for recording statements of the child victims of Yadadri case, for trial of offences under the POCSO Act at the Bharosa centre in the city. 

The bench also directed for submission of medical report and another report on the progress of investigation into the case of child abuse, trafficking and sexual exploitation in the Yadadri temple town. When the matter came up for hearing, special counsel of Telangana S Sharat Kumar sought some more time for submission of reports relating to endocrinology and DNA tests of the girl victims. The child-friendly court located in the Bharosa centre in the city was conducive for the minor children to give their statements, he added. 

Hyderabad High Court Yadadri victims

