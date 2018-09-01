Home Cities Hyderabad

A whopping 47 bikes stolen in just three years; man and accomplice arrested

Bhaskar, a daily wager at the Gram Panchayat office in Siddipet, stole 42 of the 47 bikes in 2018 alone, until police put a full stop on his stealing spree on Thursday.

Published: 01st September 2018 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Famous British author James Allen had said: To desire is to obtain; to aspire is to achieve. Sadly, 28-year-old Dara Bhaskar could not differentiate between desires and aspirations, and to fulfil his craving for motorcycle, ended up stealing 47 bikes within a span of three years.

Bhaskar told the cops that they targeted bikes parked in front of wine shops during night hours and those parked at Government offices during day time. They mostly targeted 125 cc or lower engine capacity bikes as it was easy to break their locks. Police arrested Bhaskar, Santosh and three agents and recovered 47 bikes worth Rs 22 lakh from their possession.

Was there a trigger?

His desire to own a bike pushed him on the wrong side of the law as he made his first successful attempt three years ago. The second time, a year later, he stole another bike as he felt the first one was old. He sold the first bike for a lesser price. Over time, he made contacts with agents who would buy these stolen bikes from him at lower rates.

According to police, after repeated bike thefts near wine shops reported under Kushaiguda police station limits, special teams were deputed to check suspected activities. On Thursday, the cops noticed two persons at a wine shop in AS Rao nagar, whose bike matched with a stolen one. While the rider waited, the pillion got down and approached the wine shop. After making sure he was not watched, he started checking the bikes parked. It was then that the cops nabbed the duo. When interrogated, they admitted their intentions and also revealed that they had been committing bike thefts for long.Rachakonda police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said the duo had confessed to their offences.

