Home Cities Hyderabad

Here’s answer to the billion dollar question on ‘best’ diet

Veeramachaneni diet, developed by a Telugu man, which is basically nothing but a Keto diet with generous inclusion of coconut oil.

Published: 01st September 2018 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you are a fitness freak, you must have heard of a million diet regimes that are popular on the internet -- there’s the Keto diet which advises people to consume high amount of fats, adequate protein and low carbs; then there is general motor diet where people only consume one kind of food each day; there’s also our own Veeramachaneni diet, developed by a Telugu man, which is basically nothing but a Keto diet with generous inclusion of coconut oil.

These diets promise weight loss without breaking much sweat. However, are they any good? Do they have any side effects? There are no conclusive answers to those questions online. Hemalatha, however, advises against following any such diet fads. There’s nothing better than the good old balanced diet that we have all been taught since childhood, she insists.

“The best diet is one which provides 55 per cent of total calories from cereals or millets, 30 per cent from visible and invisible fats like oils that we use for cooking and fats in food items, and 10-15 per cent from proteins,” she says.

34%men and 44% women in urban areas are obese
37.5% men and 29.4% women have hypertension
28% men and 3.3% women have type-II diabetes
80% NCDs can be prevented by adequate intake of fruits and vegetables

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Keto diet Veeramachaneni diet Hemalatha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case