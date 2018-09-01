Hyderabad: Cousin kidnaps teen, sexually harrasses her

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another barbaric incident, a 15-year-old girl residing at Madhapur was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by her cousin on multiple occasions. The issue came to light on Friday after the victim, a native of Karnataka, filed a complaint with police.

According to police, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint on July 22 after she went missing. Her mother suspected the child’s paternal cousin Bablu. A few days ago, the missing girl was brought to police station by her parents. There, she narrated how Bablu took her with him to Bidar. He booked into a room and sexually assaulted her during their stay there. He also kept her locked in the room while he went out to see the town.

Later, he took her to Kothaguda and kept her there for more than three weeks and sexually assaulted her. The accused allegedly beat up the girl when she refused to cooperate. Though she was confined to a room, she managed to escape and get home to her parents.Based on the girl’s complaint a case has been booked against the accused including under POCSO Act. A hunt is on to trace and catch Bablu.