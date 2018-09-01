Home Cities Hyderabad

Nothing new in claims of Maharashtra cops on proof about Maoist link: Varavara Rao's nephew

He accused the police officer of knowing that the "evidence" was cooked up and he had gone to the press only to defame those arrested, he claimed.

Published: 01st September 2018 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Varavara Rao

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Maharashtra Police's "conclusive proof" to link the arrested activists to Maoists and all the evidence is "cooked up", a nephew of Telugu poet Varavara Rao claimed Saturday.

He said the there was nothing new in the claims of the police.

"All this was said in June. It is nothing new. It is illegal to hold a press conference when the Supreme Court asked the evidence to be submitted on September 6," Venugopal, nephew of Varavara Rao told PTI. He said the matter was sub-judice and termed it contempt of court.

He accused the police officer of knowing that the "evidence" was cooked up and he had gone to the press only to defame those arrested, he claimed. The apex court asked him to give details to it and not to the press.

"It set one-week duration. Within the one week, he comes out to press, just to defame these people. This is trial by media, conducted by the police," he said. I'm not going into merits and demerits of this evidence. That is not evidence. That is concocted, fabricated," he said.

The Congress, the NCP and even the Shiv Sena had issued statements in June, saying the evidence being cited by the police were all cooked up and politically-motivated, Venugopal claimed.

The police Friday claimed they have "conclusive proof" to link Left-wing activists arrested in June and this week to Maoists, saying one of them spoke of a "Rajiv Gandhi-type event to end Modi-raj".

An email between Rona Wilson, one of the arrested activists, and a Maoist leader, speaks of ending "Modi-raj" with a 'Rajiv Gandhi-type incident', Additional Director General (Law and Order) Parambir Singh had said in Mumbai.

On August 28, the Maharashtra Police had conducted searches in various cities and arrested five people, including Rao, for their alleged links with Maoists.

The houses of Varavara Rao, his two daughters and a journalist were searched in Hyderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Social Activist Arrest Varavara Rao Maoist link

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to