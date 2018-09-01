Video of cops taking bribe breaks internet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A video of policemen accepting mamools(bribe) from vehicle drivers went viral on Friday. However, the police are verifying the genuineness of the video for taking action.

According to sources, some staff of Kulsumpura allegedly indulged in collecting mamools from the vehicle drivers at the Mekala mandi locality. As the drivers failed to pay mamools, some policemen allegedly started harassing and threatening to register cases.

A video that went viral was recorded by drivers and involved in circulating to police officials. When contacted, the police said that they did not receive any information in connection with collecting mamools.