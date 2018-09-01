Home Cities Hyderabad

Video of cops taking bribe breaks internet

As the drivers failed to pay mamools, some policemen allegedly started harassing and threatening to register cases.

Published: 01st September 2018 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A video of policemen accepting mamools(bribe) from vehicle drivers went viral on Friday. However, the police are verifying the genuineness of the video for taking action.

According to sources, some staff of Kulsumpura allegedly indulged in collecting mamools from the vehicle drivers at the Mekala mandi locality. As the drivers failed to pay mamools, some policemen allegedly started harassing and threatening to register cases.

A video that went viral was recorded by drivers and involved in circulating to police officials. When contacted, the police said that they did not receive any information in connection with collecting mamools.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cops taking bribe Kulsumpura mamools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case