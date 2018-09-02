Home Cities Hyderabad

Boy mauled by dog near Charminar

In yet another incident of dogs attacking toddlers, a 5-year-old boy from Khilwath in Charminar was bitten by a stray dog, infusing serious injuries on the head, on Saturday. 

Image used for represenattion. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In yet another incident of dogs attacking toddlers, a 5-year-old boy from Khilwath in Charminar was bitten by a stray dog, infusing serious injuries on the head, on Saturday. The incident took place in the bylanes near Rumaan hotel on Saturday evening.While the toddler, Mujeeb Khan was playing on the road, a stray dog pounced on him and bit him on his head. The injury was so deep that the sensitive capillaries underneath the skin were visible. 

A relative of the toddler who came running to hid rescue was also attacked before another relative threatened the dog and chased him away. The boy was soon rushed to Osmania General hospital for treatment. “We are writing a letter to the GHMC to take action on street dogs,” informed MV Shiva Rao, Additional Inspector, Hussainialam police station. No cases have been registered, he added.

