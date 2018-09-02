GHMC Chief to engineering department: Change your work style

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in implementing the sanctioned works and issued specific instructions to all the officials to take up the sanctioned works at once and there should not be any delay or lapses in the work and further directed to change the style of working in near future. Inspecting roads at various places of Punjagutta, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Prashashan Nagar, Ayyappa Society and Miyapur Kishore found that, though funds had been sanctioned much earlier, the works had not started till date. He expressed his unhappiness over the engineering department’s delay in executing the works.

Commissioner continued his inspection for nearly four hours along with Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner, Musharaf Ali, Serilingampally Zonal Commissioner, Harichandana Dasari, Chief Engineer, M Ziauddin and other senior engineering officials. He directed officials to complete the recarpeting works on priority.The Commissioner also inspected the works related to improvement of footpaths which are not up to the expectations and instructed the chief engineer to speed up the works duly monitoring with the concerned engineers so as to complete in the stipulated time.

He directed Chief Engineer and the Engineering officials to complete all the road repairing works, filling of pot holes and other major works taken up should be completed before the Ganesh festival under any circumstances. He also desired that extra care be given for filling of pot holes wherever they find as it is a continuous process for the convenience of the citizens.

Meanwhile, officials took up the task of clearing construction and debris material dumped on the roads on war footing basis. Dana Kishore has put a deadline of September 10 to clear debris material. During the last four days, 7,300 tonnes was cleared.