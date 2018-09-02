Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad district has over 38 lakh voters

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  There are as many as 38,61,009 registered voters in Hyderabad district covering around 15 Assembly constituencies as on September 1, showing a steep increase of 54,190 in number of new voters in the district over the last year. The draft rolls published on Saturday point that total electors are about 38,61,009 whereas as the final rolls published on January 20, 2018, indicated that total voters in Hyderabad district were 38,06,819.

Of the total voters covering 3,826 polling stations in Hyderabad district, as many as 20,17,448 are males, 18,43,277 are female and 284 are third gender voters. Yakuthpura constituency tops the list with 3,21,159 voters followed by Jubilee Hills with 3,15,734 voters and Karwan with 2,95,586 voters. The Assembly wise voters that include men, women and third gender voters are Musheerabad (2,62,146), Malakpet (2,72,649), Amberpet (2,26,061), Khairthabad (2,45,743), Jubilee Hills (3,15,734), Sanathnagar (2,12,446), Nampally (2,89,161), Karwan  (2,95,586), Goshamahal  (2,27,242), Charminar (1,96,016), Chandrayangutta (2,91,780), Yakuthpura (3,21,159),  Bahadurpura  (2,52,301), Secundrabad (2,23,300) and Secunderabad Cantonment (2,29,685), totaling 38,61,009 electors.

GHMC officials told Express that all Electoral Registration Officers of 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district have published the draft electoral rolls on Saturday under Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls, 2019. Also, the draft electoral rolls are being uploaded on Chief Electoral Officer’s website www.ceotelanqana.nic.in to help voters verify their names. A link is also made available through GHMC website www.ghmc.gov.in/elections. Voters can also verify their names using GHMC Mobile App. 

GHMC officials urged the voters of the 15 assembly constituencies of Hyderabad to verify their names, polling station in the electoral rolls and to submit their claims and objections from September 1 to October 31 or on the CEO’s website as per schedule issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). For any further assistance, voters can contact the EROs of their respective Assembly Constituency. The District Election Officer during May this year announced the schedule of special summary revision of electoral rolls, with reference as January 1, 2019 as qualifying date issued.

