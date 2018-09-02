Home Cities Hyderabad

IKEA in Hyderabad serves ‘caterpillar’ biryani, fined Rs 11,000

Acting on a complaint based on a social media post, the GHMC officials carried out inspections in the kitchen and food court where the officials found violations.

The photo of the caterpillar found in biriyani served at IKEA in Hyderabad (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Less than a month into its launch, Swedish furniture making company Ikea drew the ire of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for allegedly serving a vegetable biryani infested with a caterpillar to one of its customers. Acting on a complaint based on a social media post, the GHMC officials carried out inspections in the kitchen and food court where the officials found violations which included usage of plastic of less than 50 microns. 

“Our team of health inspectors and other officials inspected the food court at Ikea. Food samples have been collected and will be sent for testing,” informed V Mamatha, Deputy Commissioner, Serilingampally zone, GHMC. She added: “Even plastic used in the food court was less than 50 microns, which is a violation and we imposed a fine of Rs 11,500.”  

E Sudershan Reddy, assistant food controller - GHMC, observed that the food court had no mechanism to segregate kitchen waste. 

