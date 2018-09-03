Hyderabad: Three FOBs to be ready by September end

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will open foot overbridges at Mahaveer Hospital, Masab Tank and at the temple bus stop in Kukatpally to use by pedestrians by the end of this month.

Construction of FOBs in PPP is in progress at seven locations and a change of site is proposed at one location. In addition to these, the HMDA is taking up construction of FOBs at five locations.



Construction of an FOB at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital is yet to begin as acquisition of private land is still underway and negotiations are going on with Mosque Committee for assessment and payment of compensation for a mosque property.

In the case of another proposed FOB, an alternative suitable location is being explored in view of the Strategic Road Development Programme work at Shilparamam. Furthermore, the state government has recently accorded administrative sanction for construction of 52 FoBs and eight skyways at various locations in the city. These have been divided into four packages for which tenders have been called.

The project also prioritised development of modern FoBs with elevators and escalators to make it easy for the aged and persons with disabilities but also to discourage other pedestrians from crossing the roads by weaving their way through the heavy motor traffic.