Hyderabad: Wife kills estranged husband to claim his death benefits

A 32-year-old woman, hatched a plan to kill her estranged husband, who was working with the Indian Post to claim his death benefits.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old woman, hatched a plan to kill her estranged husband, who was working with the Indian Post to claim his death benefits, said police.

Lured by K Padma's offer to give him a whopping Rs 10 lakh, K Keshya Naik's driver, Vinod, strangled the former to death, after making him heavily drunk. He then crashed their car into an electric pole, to make it appear like an accident, added the police.

Police, who arrested Vinod and Padma on Monday, also suspect that the duo is having an illegal affair.

Vinod told police during investigation that the vehicle was going at a speed of100 kmph at the time of the accident, and claimed that he escaped unhurt as he was wearing a seat belt.

But he soon landed up in police's trap, as they became suspicious of his claims, since they couldn't spot any kind of injuries on his body.

The cops also found out that Keshya had assets worth more than Rs 50 lakh, including insurance policies. 

According to police, the couple tied the knots twenty years ago. But, Padma had filed a harassment case against Keshya and since then, they were staying separately. Meanwhile, Keshya married another woman and had two kids in the second marriage.

After separating from Keshya, Padma was going through a financial crisis and she decided to eliminate him, so that she can claim financial benefits. She paid Rs 15,000 to Vinod as advance and promised to pay the remaining amount after executing her plan.

On Saturday when Keshya was returning home from Medak, Vinod called him over mobile and picked him at LB Nagar and took him to a bar and made him consume liquor, and later strangled him.

"Later he drove the vehicle and rammed it to an electric pole. But he confessed to the crime during interrogation, "  said C.Gandhinarayana, ACP Vanasthalipuram.  

