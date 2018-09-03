Home Cities Hyderabad

MANUU students union election: For first time a girl roots for president post

Although the university has had six students union elections till now, it is only in the last three years that girls are taking active interest

Published: 03rd September 2018 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

A student protest at MANUU (File)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, a girl student is contesting for the post of president in the upcoming students union election of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). Although the university has had six students union elections till now, it is only in the last three years that girls are taking active interest in the student union elections in the university, which is often accused of not having a liberal atmosphere for women.

One issue often raised by MANUU students is the curfew on movement of girl students living in hostel at nights, which was also an important trigger behind the large scale protests that the university witnessed in 2015. This is one issue that is on top of the mind of Sadiya Mumtaz, President candidate of Azad United Students Federation (AUSF), one of the three panels of students that is contesting the elections to be held on September 6.  Mumtaz, pursuing MA History in MANUU said, “Presently girl students are not allowed to move out of their hostel after 8 pm unlike boys. This not just hampers our movement but also our studies because we cannot go to library at night.”  

Another girl contesting in the elections is Razia Perween, who is the Treasurer candidate for another panel, Azad National Students Association (ANSA). Perween said, “There are issues in girls hostel which cannot be represented by boys. I want to be the person in students union whom girls can approach with any issue they have got.” However, some university issues are common which have become the poll plank for all three students panels which include compulsory biometric attendance for research scholars, lack of health insurance for students, demand for good placements need for transportation inside university campus and more hostels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MANUU students union election Women Empowerment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival