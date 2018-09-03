Home Cities Hyderabad

Protect Pahadi Shareef waqf land, Nizam’s kin urge CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

The Nizam’s Family Welfare Trust also reprimanded the inaction of the HEH Nizam Awqaf Committee.

Published: 03rd September 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the developmental projects being undertaken the 2,132-acre Pahadi Shareef dargah waqf land as illegal,  descendants of Nizam VII, the last ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad, have urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to protect the land “from further allotment, encroachment and other illegal activities till the High Court delivers its judgment”.   

In a letter to Telangana Waqf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem, Nizam’s Family Welfare Trust president Nawab Najaf Ali Khan has slammed the recent proposal of the Waqf Board to set up a skill development centre on a 50-acre portion of the land.

“As the matter is sub-judice, we strongly condemn the plan of the Wakf Board to set up National Skill Development Centre on the land,” Khan said. Claiming that the land was made Waqf property by Nizam VII Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, Khan cited a Supreme Court order which lays down that once a Waqf property was created, it could not be transferred or extinguished. Explaining how the AP government “took over” the land, Khan said, “In 1957 the state government claimed that it had purchased the said land from Nizam VII but it does not have any record of payment to buttress its claim. It took possession of the land, unilaterally changed the survey numbers and allotted for developmental projects.”

The Nizam’s Family Welfare Trust also reprimanded the inaction of the HEH Nizam Awqaf Committee. “It is hard to understand the silence of the Awqaf Committee which did not seek correction of an AP Gazette which had shown that it was the AP government’s Waqf land. Moreover, it took 20 years to raise its voice by filing a petition before Waqf Tribunal over compensation from the government. While the matter was deliberated upon by the tribunal, the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation got a stay order from HC and the matter is still sub judice,” Khan added.

Allotment of Pahadi Shareef waqf land

  • International airport: 1,051 acres & 34 guntas
  • AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation: 981 acres & 32 guntas
  • Mining, roads, schools, residential houses, etc: 98 acres & 12 guntas
